Great turnout for Hash House Harriers’ second event of the year

Alison shares this latest report from the Hash House Harriers. Ed

This was a collection of firsts, despite it being the second run of the year. The hare had neither laid nor even run a trail before agreeing to do it.

The Gallybaggers had never hosted a hash apres-run before agreeing to do it. The hash had never had post-run games before agreeing to it. Hopefully fewer than three regretted it.

Originally, the run was to have been from Rookley, but finding that the Chequers was closed, first-time hare, Tim, decided to lay another trail from Chillerton.

New hashers

A fairly large group, including a number of new people and dogs, gathered outside the Gallybagger on a windy Sunday morning, and set off with enthusiasm.

Chillerton doesn’t lend itself to very varied trails, but Tim did the best he could with what he had.

False start

Like the Yorkish duke, he led us up to the top of Berry Hill and down the other side, only to find this was a false trail, so a long complain back up to the top. Next came a pleasant ridge run before descending down to Berry Shute.

Then another opportunity for a viewpoint meant a climb up Chillerton Down.

“Why is someone strimming around here?” asked Propshaft. “It’s a pheasant” came the reply.

Gallybagger sharing the love

Next, a run to Garston’s Down before once again descending back to the start of the run and The Gallybagger, where we enjoyed beer (at a special reduced price), food (soon diminished) and fun and games (noise increased).

A great time was had by all and we have say a big “thank you” to the lovely volunteers at The Gallybagger for opening up just for us.

Next meet

If anyone would like to join us for a run, jog or ramble, we next meet on Sunday 20th January, just before 11am at Merstone station car park.

Image: blondinrikard under CC BY 2.0