Green Party high profile visit boosts membership

Vix Lowthion shares this latest report on behalf of the Isle of Wight Green party. Ed

Caroline Lucas, Green MP and Party Co-leader, is full of optimism about the prospects for the Green Party on the Isle of Wight. On a two day visit, she spoke to hundreds of Islanders in a variety of locations, and vowed to return as soon as she can.

Starting with a tour of St Mary’s Emergency Department and Integrated Care Hub, Ms Lucas spoke with consultants and 999/111 operators about the huge pressures the NHS is under, particularly on an Island with stretched resources. She was particularly impressed with the Hub, and believes that other Trusts could learn much from this model.

Passionate speech

On Friday evening, an audience of over 200 people crammed into the Riverside Centre to hear Caroline give a passionate speech about Brexit, Trump, electoral reform and the urgent need to tackle climate change – giving a standing ovation at the end!

She was also impressed by the hard work of a wide variety of Island campaign groups. In Ryde these included Isle Access, the Ice Rink, the Food Bank, the lifeboat and Inspiring Women.

In West Wight, a large group of Green Party members accompanied Caroline on a tour of the Rapanui premises, where ethically sourced cotton t-shirts are printed on the island on behalf of a range of businesses and campaigns, including the national Green Party.

Lucas: Isle of Wight “has incredible amount of potential”

Caroline and IW Green Party prospective Parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion, also canvassed residents on the streets in the lead up to the Council elections in May this year.

Ms Lucas said,

“I really do believe the Isle of Wight has an incredible amount of potential for the Green Party. “There’s a fantastic sense of energy all around. We need to continue to support our excellent candidates, and get some essential Green voices on the Council in 2017.”

Frack Free demo

Frack Free Isle of Wight met the Green Party co-leader at Brook, where a large group of concerned residents demonstrated against the renewed licences to drill for oil off Compton beach.

Ms Lucas addressed the crowd,

“It’s well known that 80% of our fossil fuels must remain in the ground if we are to limit the effects of climate change. “This is why we must say no to fracking, no to drilling, and invest in renewable energy resources which are clean, create jobs and protect our land for years to come.”

High profile visit boosts membership

Vix Lowthion, Green Party prospective Parliamentary candidate added

“It was fantastic to accompany Caroline on her trip, and show her around a number of projects which local Green Party members have supported over the years. “It’s uplifting to meet a politician who enjoys listening and learning from residents, and the local party has grown in membership this week solely due to her high profile visit.”

