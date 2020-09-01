Grounded yacht and ‘three-some’ anglers rescued by Cowes RNLI (video)

A rudder damaged by rocks at Old Castle Point, and a failed water pump on another yacht, led to two rescues by Cowes RNLI over the bank holiday weekend

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Yacht being towed by RNLI

On Saturday morning Cowes RNLI lifeboat towed to safety a 26-foot yacht, in danger of being seriously damaged on rocks and a wall in a strong north-easterly,

The boat, with a young man aboard, had slightly damaged its rudder because of rocks at Old Castle Point, East Cowes, preventing it going to port.

The man, who was resting in the cabin when the lifeboat arrived on the scene, had gone aground during the night.

Archer: Situation could only have got worse when tide turned
Lifeboat helm, Neil Archer, said,

“There was a one and a half metre swell at the time of our arrival, and the situation could only have got worse when the tide turned, pushing the yacht well on to the wall.”

The lifeboat, which had launched at 6.30am towed the boat to Trinity Landing; it returned to station around 8am.

“Three-some” rescued
On Bank holiday Monday a fishing expedition into the Solent by a three-some aboard a 23-foot motor cruiser ended up with them catching an unexpected, but welcome tow from Cowes RNLI lifeboat.

After apparently landing just a single bass off Egypt Point the two men and a woman aboard the motor yacht were unable to restart their engine.

Fishing boat being towed by John Green
© John Green

The lifeboat launched at 3.40pm and after arriving on the scene found the boat’s water pump had failed. So began a tow up the River Medina, to the boat’s mooring at the Folly.

The lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station at 4.50pm.

News shared by George on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed

Tuesday, 1st September, 2020 8:00am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nTM

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Isle of Wight News, RNLI

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...