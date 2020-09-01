Grounded yacht and ‘three-some’ anglers rescued by Cowes RNLI (video)

On Saturday morning Cowes RNLI lifeboat towed to safety a 26-foot yacht, in danger of being seriously damaged on rocks and a wall in a strong north-easterly,

The boat, with a young man aboard, had slightly damaged its rudder because of rocks at Old Castle Point, East Cowes, preventing it going to port.

The man, who was resting in the cabin when the lifeboat arrived on the scene, had gone aground during the night.

Archer: Situation could only have got worse when tide turned

Lifeboat helm, Neil Archer, said,

“There was a one and a half metre swell at the time of our arrival, and the situation could only have got worse when the tide turned, pushing the yacht well on to the wall.”

The lifeboat, which had launched at 6.30am towed the boat to Trinity Landing; it returned to station around 8am.

“Three-some” rescued

On Bank holiday Monday a fishing expedition into the Solent by a three-some aboard a 23-foot motor cruiser ended up with them catching an unexpected, but welcome tow from Cowes RNLI lifeboat.

After apparently landing just a single bass off Egypt Point the two men and a woman aboard the motor yacht were unable to restart their engine.

© John Green

The lifeboat launched at 3.40pm and after arriving on the scene found the boat’s water pump had failed. So began a tow up the River Medina, to the boat’s mooring at the Folly.

The lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station at 4.50pm.

News shared by George on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed