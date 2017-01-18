Gurit launch consultation for ‘potential minor adjustments’ to Isle of Wight workforce

Staff at the global manufacturing company, Gurit, which is based in Newport on the Isle of Wight, have been informed that job losses could be forthcoming.
A spokesperson for Gurit told OnTheWight this morning (Wednesday),
“It is correct that we entered a period of consultation yesterday to discuss potential minor adjustments to our workforce at Gurit UK Ltd.
“No further information will be disclosed at this point in time.”
There were a large number of job losses at the manufacturing company in 2015 due to what Gurit described as, “the end of a contract for manually manufactured automotive parts”.
Our thoughts are with those affected.
