HAHA Training are back with the Wightlink Warriors in 2017

Barry shares this latest news. Ed

HAHA Training, the award winning barbering and hairdressing apprenticeship and training company are back with the Wightlink Warriors in 2017.

Steve Churcher from HAHA Training said,

“HAHA Training have closely monitored the amazing progress and hard work that has been dedicated to bringing back Speedway to the Isle of Wight.

“Barry, Martin and Jackie have an amazing support mechanism which enables them to thrive and succeed and prepare for the speedway season starting in March 2017.

“Although HAHA Training specialises in bespoke Hairdressing and Barbering Apprenticeships and Training, it could be said that there are common denominators; HAHA and the Wightlink Warriors share the same drive, passion, hard work and ethos to do the best job we can and to promote what we do to both the local community and nationally.

“We are honoured to again be associated with Wightlink Warriors and look forward to future projects (training/education), enjoying a successful season and seeing our brand logo on their merchandise.”