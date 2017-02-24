HAHA Training are back with the Wightlink Warriors in 2017

Barry shares this latest news. Ed
HAHA Training, the award winning barbering and hairdressing apprenticeship and training company are back with the Wightlink Warriors in 2017.
Steve Churcher from HAHA Training said,
“HAHA Training have closely monitored the amazing progress and hard work that has been dedicated to bringing back Speedway to the Isle of Wight.
“Barry, Martin and Jackie have an amazing support mechanism which enables them to thrive and succeed and prepare for the speedway season starting in March 2017.
“Although HAHA Training specialises in bespoke Hairdressing and Barbering Apprenticeships and Training, it could be said that there are common denominators; HAHA and the Wightlink Warriors share the same drive, passion, hard work and ethos to do the best job we can and to promote what we do to both the local community and nationally.
“We are honoured to again be associated with Wightlink Warriors and look forward to future projects (training/education), enjoying a successful season and seeing our brand logo on their merchandise.”
Warriors Co-Promoter Barry Bishop added,
“It is wonderful to welcome back HAHA Training to the Warriors. Steve and his team were early believers in the Warrior Way last season and added valuable advice and input right from the start, something we value greatly.
“HAHA Training have an ethos of belief and success much like the Warriors so I am very pleased to be able to welcome back HAHA Training to the Warriors 2017 sponsorship team.”
Image: © Used with the kind permission of Ian Groves
Friday, 24th February, 2017 8:07am
By Barry Bishop
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f2C
Filed under: Isle of Wight Speedway, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Smallbrook, Sports
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓