Half a million pounds collected at St Mary’s car park in last year

Parking charges at St Mary’s Hospital netted almost half a million pounds last year.

Figures released by NHS Digital show the Isle of Wight NHS Trust received £486,340 from car parking charges during the 2018/19 financial year — 15 per cent more than last year.

Nationally, staff and patients paid £71.2 million for parking.

Up ten per cent on previous year

Parking charges for St Mary’s Hospital patients and visitors start at £1.40 for two hours, rising to £6.50 for more than six hours.

Those charges netted more than £350,000 over the year — ten per cent more than the previous year.

£134,000 paid by staff

Staff paid £134,000 for parking — a 34 per cent increase on the previous year’s figure of £99,460.

Staff have allocated parking areas, which they pay a convenience fee to use. They also pay variable parking charges, depending on their salary. Those earning less than £19,999 pay £81 a year and those earning £20,000 and above pay £95.

Part-time staff pay up to 65p a day when they park for more than four hours.

£138,000 to APCOA

The cost to run the car parking service, which was upgraded in January, 2018, and managed by APCOA, was nearly £138,000.

Number plates are now registered and people pay when leaving.

A trust spokesperson said:

“Income generated through staff car parking charges for 2018/19 also includes income generated in the previous year due to issues in the salary deductions process.”

