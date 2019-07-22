Hallam honoured with first Ryde Arts Award for original music composition

Liz shares this latest news on behalf of Ryde Arts. Ed

Earlier this year, Ryde Arts identified a young music scholar at the Island Free School, Hallam Saunders, aged 14 with an interest in composing music as well as learning to play the clarinet, piano, guitar, bassoon and church organ – and singing in a local church choir.

Hallam was approached to compose an original piece of music for a marching band to perform at the Ryde’s Main and Illuminated Carnivals on 29th and 31st August this year.

Working with Medina Marching band over the next few month’s Hallam’s composed “To the Sea”

Very exciting project

Hallam said:

“The project has been a very exciting one, and I look forward to hearing my march performed at Ryde Carnival this year! “Medina are currently rehearsing the piece, and were a really welcoming band throughout the process, giving lots of brilliant ideas and feedback, they were a joy to work with! I am really grateful to Ryde Arts for this amazing opportunity.”

Building on talents through collaborative working

Carol Jaye, Chair of Ryde Arts said,

“Ryde Arts has a central aim: to celebrate the artistic creativity of Island people and offer opportunities to build on these talents by collaborative working and public performance. “Emulating Ryde Carnival’s sponsorship of young people Ryde Arts now offers its Award for Promising Young Talent to Hallam Saunders who has composed his first piece for a marching band ‘To the Sea’. “It gives us great pleasure that this is our first commission to a young Island student at the start of an exciting career.”

Marching Band a firm favourite of the crowd

Simon Wyatt, chair of Ryde Carnival Association said:

“We have worked closely with Ryde Arts for many years and are really excited to have this piece of music composed by Hallam specifically for our Carnival. “We are very much looking forward to hearing it performed by Medina Marching Band who are a firm favourite of the crowds.”

You can listen to the music score by clicking on the play button below:

About Ryde Arts

Ryde Arts has grown from Ryde Arts Festival. It is now a CIC which exists to act as an umbrella for the many cultural activities which happen in Ryde: a town which celebrates an historic past with a challenging future.

Our mission is to offer new creative opportunities at all levels of skills through commissions and open workshops by working in collaboration with our many partners.

See the Website for more info.