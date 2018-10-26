Hampshire and Isle of Wight Sustainability and Transformation Partnership approved by Board

Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will begin working together on health and care services, to reduce the overall demand on the NHS and local authority.

Leading councillors have endorsed proposals for the reform of the health and care system across the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Sustainability and Transformation Partnership.

By pooling resources among partners, and bringing health and care professionals, GPs, the voluntary sector and the community under one umbrella, it is hoped the areas will work better together.

The plans were put before the Isle of Wight Council’s health and well-being board yesterday.

Brodie: “Concerns about the partnership”

All on the board voted in favour of the proposals, apart from Cllr Geoff Brodie who abstained.

Cllr Brodie said:

“I have concerns about the partnership. The acute service is an issue for us, being an Island.”

Better use of technology, and integrated health and social care teams will help provide better services for residents across the two areas. The council will retain primary responsibility for the services.

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said:

“This move will be of benefit to all partners in the Hampshire and Isle of Wight area.”

The council will also request that the partnership consider the creation of an Isle of Wight Integrated Care System, to support the council’s One Public Service proposition.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

