Hampshire Constabulary to trial use of drones in policing

Hampshire Constabulary share this latest news, Ed

The Joint Operations Unit of Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police (TVP) are to roll out a pilot to test the capability of drones in policing in the two force areas.

A proof of concept trial will see drones being used across Hampshire and the Thames Valley, utilising them in a number of reactive and pre-planned situations.

Each force will have three drones at their disposal during the trial, and 34 drone operators have been trained across Hampshire and TVP. Another drone has been purchased for training purposes.

How they could be used

The drones can be used in a variety of incidents such as searching for missing people, responding to major incidents, capturing aerial crime scene imagery, at road traffic collisions, large public events and other policing operations.

The drones are made by Yuneec and are a six engine model with high definition, optical and thermal imaging cameras and flown up to a maximum height of 400 feet (CAA Regulations).

Members of the public will see the use of drones from mid-August when the pilot scheme goes operational for both Forces.

Hardcastle: An exciting opportunity for both Forces

Assistant Chief Constable David Hardcastle, responsible for operation across Hampshire and Thames Valley said: