Hands off our wildlife say Friends of nature reserve

A petition set up by the Friends of Hersey Nature Reserve has, within 24 hours of being created, gathered over 2,000 signatures.

The Friends are opposed to Seaview Yacht Club taking over part of the Reserve to use as a boat park.

Significant community asset

They say the Nature Reserve is a significant community asset, supported by local volunteers, much used and appreciated by Island residents, and attracts nature lovers from far and wide on the mainland.

The petition explains the Reserve was created in mitigation for habitat lost when the £4.5 million sea wall was built in 2003. It was named after a former parish, borough and county councillor, Alan Hersey.

Online petition

At time of publishing the petition had attracted 2,055 signatures.

You can read more about the plans and add your signature to the petition by following the links to the Change.org petition Website.

