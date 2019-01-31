Hash House Harriers: Parkhurst run and jargon buster

Alison shares this latest report from the Hash House Harriers. Ed

IOW Hash House Harriers Run 1,777

On Sunday 27th January, despite the cold, a healthy number of souls met at the Parkhurst Forest car park. This included two new runners, unaware that the hare, Philthy, has quite a reputation for diabolical trails.

A gentle jog along a lovely gravel trail was quickly interrupted by a right turn into what could have been a path if only it wasn’t so overgrown.

After a couple of cracked shins and much cursing, we were back on another gravel trail, before entering an opening in the trees and past a number of unfinished bivouacs (I’ve never seen a finished one in the forest, perhaps they don’t mind the rain?). A face full of branches later saw us emerge into the open fields by the prison.

Quagmire

Wellies would have been more suitable footwear as we staggered through the mire; funny how you start by trying to avoid the mud but give up, accept the inevitable and even enjoy the stuff. One hasher announced that this used to be the prison farm. The wall is a bit OTT for keeping animals in; perhaps it was to keep the locals out, I thought.

The grass soon cleaned our trainers. However, the hare had thought of this. So it was mud, puddle, mud, all the way back to the car park!

Run over, we retired to the Kingston Arms, where we found roast tatties and roast chicken waiting. We thought this had been laid on for us, but in fact it’s a regular occurrence on a Sunday at the Kingston Arms. Definitely well worth another visit.

Jargon buster

If, in reading this report, you are confused by some of the terms used in this and past reports, let me explain; we have our own, specialised jargon. The person who sets the trail (usually in flour, sawdust or chalk) is referred to as the hare, and anyone who runs with us for a while ends up with a name or “hash handle”; this is quite useful as no-one knows who Mash, Beerpump, etc, actually are (they could be the Chief Constable, a Chief Executive or someone who works in a factory – their identities are protected!).

Down-downs are punishments for some misdemeanour, usually in the form of a pint of beer (or water for the drivers) that has to be drunk down in one go, to the accompaniment of raucous singing, and the RA is our Religious Advisor, who conducts proceedings at the down-downs.

Come along to the next meet

All clear now? No? Well, why not find out what we’re all about by joining us on our next run on Sunday 3rd February, meeting just before 11am at Nunnery Lane car park (junction of Nunnery Lane and Whitcombe Rd, opposite the Priory). For more information see the Website.