Have you seen Charlie’s missing Lanner Falcon?

Can you help find Charlie Rolle’s Lanner Falcon, who has been missing since Friday.

Atom was last seen at Robin Hill Country Park heading towards Wootton / Havenstreet way.

He does have Marshall Micro Telemetry, but, Charlie says, for some reason about two hours after he got caught in the wind, the signal went.

Islanders have been keeping their eyes peeled since, but sadly Atom has still not be located.

If you believe you’ve seen the Falcon, leave a comment or comment on the Facebook post below.