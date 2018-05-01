Have you seen Charlie’s missing Lanner Falcon?

This Lanner Falcon, who has been missing since Friday, was last seen at Robin Hill Country Park heading towards Wootton / Havenstreet way. Have you seen it?

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Can you help find Charlie Rolle’s Lanner Falcon, who has been missing since Friday.

Atom was last seen at Robin Hill Country Park heading towardsatom and charlie Wootton / Havenstreet way.

He does have Marshall Micro Telemetry, but, Charlie says, for some reason about two hours after he got caught in the wind, the signal went.

Islanders have been keeping their eyes peeled since, but sadly Atom has still not be located.

If you believe you’ve seen the Falcon, leave a comment or comment on the Facebook post below.

Tuesday, 1st May, 2018 6:58am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kI6

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*