Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 1st May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE NUMBER 89 (ML 210024) : O/S NO 80 PELICAN
Works description: Slot cutting for the newTraffic Signals (NEW34) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018565
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: EAST COWES : O/s York Avenue Garage just before the jnc to John Nash Avenue : York Avenue-East Cowes
Works description: pothole and patch repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018544
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: EAST COWES : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway opposite the jnc with Connaught Road by the traffic island :
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018543
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: NEWPORT : opp st marys hospital (ML210021) : Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018577
A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
02 May — 05 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: outside 145,SANDOWN ROAD, SHANKLIN PO37 6H Y
Works description: SHANKLIN 490661 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWCKPJ01
B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NETTLESTONE : O/s New terrace ML330083a : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018528
B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NETTLESTONE : Near the bus shelter ML330102 : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone
Works description: pothole repairs NETTLESTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018526
Esplanade, Seaview, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : O/s Neptune cottages (ML330505) : Esplanade-Seaview
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018525
Robin Hood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 34 ML240270 : Robin Hood Street-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018524
Robin Hood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 46 & 48 : Robin Hood Street-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018523
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 May — 10 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 107
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115155338-01799
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION OF GUNVILLE ROAD & FOREST ROAD (ML 210040) : J/O GUNVILLE RD SIGNALS
Works description: Additional slot cutting for the new Traffic Signals (NEW70) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018560
A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: RYDE : ML 310027 : John Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018608
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 May — 12 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 22e
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115269052-00284
Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
02 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: VENTNOR : Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor. Jnc of Trinity road. : Bonchurch Village Road-Ventnor
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018553
Brading Down Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
02 May — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway as you go the bend : Brading Down Road-Brading
Works description: bollard replacement
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018555
Little Whitehouse Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : On the Porchfield bound side of the carriageway opposite the Thorness Bay jnc ML630186 : Little Whitehouse
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018598
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630230 – Whole ML : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Prep work – installation of gullies CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018574
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 109
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001870
A3054 Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : ML 310026 : Garfield Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018605
Fairfield Gardens, Lake, Isle of Wight
01 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM O/S 55 TO OPP 51 ON FAIRFIELD GARDENS
Works description: SANDOWN – 486481 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 15m of Duct 54/56 in CW/VERGE to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTT0LAT01
Grange Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17 GRANGE AVENUE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09137712
Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
02 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 15 LANDGUARD MANOR ROAD , SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – CHANGE FAULTY 150mm DICTRICT METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09151441
Milne Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from junction of Shide Road 170m south ML 241305 : Milne Way-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 241305 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018509
Park Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Park Close Newport
Works description: Skip Licence -02/05-08/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003927
St Boniface Cliff Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: outside 2
Works description: Carry out 150mm diameter borehole to approximately 15m to 30m depth using rotary coring method
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09156159
Summers Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight
02 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : AT THE JUNCTION WITH WINDMILL LANE (ML 640522) : TOTLAND
Works description: Installation of new SID sign as part of LTP works. TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018594
Weston Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS ELM COTTAGE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEASIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115241610-01868
Whitecross Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 78
Works description: Skip Licence- 02/05-08/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003920
