Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 1st May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE NUMBER 89 (ML 210024) : O/S NO 80 PELICAN

Works description: Slot cutting for the newTraffic Signals (NEW34) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018565

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: EAST COWES : O/s York Avenue Garage just before the jnc to John Nash Avenue : York Avenue-East Cowes

Works description: pothole and patch repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018544

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: EAST COWES : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway opposite the jnc with Connaught Road by the traffic island :

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018543

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: NEWPORT : opp st marys hospital (ML210021) : Parkhurst Road-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018577

A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

02 May — 05 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: outside 145,SANDOWN ROAD, SHANKLIN PO37 6H Y

Works description: SHANKLIN 490661 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWCKPJ01

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NETTLESTONE : O/s New terrace ML330083a : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018528

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NETTLESTONE : Near the bus shelter ML330102 : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone

Works description: pothole repairs NETTLESTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018526

Esplanade, Seaview, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : O/s Neptune cottages (ML330505) : Esplanade-Seaview

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018525

Robin Hood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 34 ML240270 : Robin Hood Street-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018524

Robin Hood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 46 & 48 : Robin Hood Street-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018523

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 May — 10 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 107

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115155338-01799

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION OF GUNVILLE ROAD & FOREST ROAD (ML 210040) : J/O GUNVILLE RD SIGNALS

Works description: Additional slot cutting for the new Traffic Signals (NEW70) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018560

A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : ML 310027 : John Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018608

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 May — 12 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 22e

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115269052-00284

Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

02 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: VENTNOR : Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor. Jnc of Trinity road. : Bonchurch Village Road-Ventnor

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018553

Brading Down Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

02 May — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway as you go the bend : Brading Down Road-Brading

Works description: bollard replacement

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018555

Little Whitehouse Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : On the Porchfield bound side of the carriageway opposite the Thorness Bay jnc ML630186 : Little Whitehouse

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018598

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630230 – Whole ML : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Prep work – installation of gullies CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018574

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 109

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001870

A3054 Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : ML 310026 : Garfield Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018605

Fairfield Gardens, Lake, Isle of Wight

01 May — 09 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM O/S 55 TO OPP 51 ON FAIRFIELD GARDENS

Works description: SANDOWN – 486481 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 15m of Duct 54/56 in CW/VERGE to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTT0LAT01

Grange Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 17 GRANGE AVENUE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09137712

Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

02 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 15 LANDGUARD MANOR ROAD , SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – CHANGE FAULTY 150mm DICTRICT METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09151441

Milne Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 May — 17 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from junction of Shide Road 170m south ML 241305 : Milne Way-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 241305 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018509

Park Close, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 May — 09 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Park Close Newport

Works description: Skip Licence -02/05-08/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003927

St Boniface Cliff Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: outside 2

Works description: Carry out 150mm diameter borehole to approximately 15m to 30m depth using rotary coring method

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09156159

Summers Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight

02 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : AT THE JUNCTION WITH WINDMILL LANE (ML 640522) : TOTLAND

Works description: Installation of new SID sign as part of LTP works. TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018594

Weston Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 May — 10 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS ELM COTTAGE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEASIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115241610-01868

Whitecross Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 78

Works description: Skip Licence- 02/05-08/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003920