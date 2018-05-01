Outstanding Ofsted rating hat trick for Ventnor school

Charlotte shares this excellent news from St Catherine’s School, Ventnor. Ed

St Catherine’s School, Ventnor is celebrating its latest Ofsted residential care report which highly praised its work with children and young people from the Island and across the UK – all of whom have severe and lifelong speech, language and communication needs and associated conditions such as autistic spectrum disorders, occupational therapy needs, developmental delay, dyslexia and dyspraxia.

Outstanding provision

Following a three-day Ofsted inspection in March, the school which supports day and residential students aged 7 to 19 years, as well as having a provision for post-19 students, was judged to be outstanding.

As the inspector noted,

“Young people make excellent progress educationally and socially… Parents are consistently positive about the support their children receive and about the progress their children are making, in particular in their social and independent living skills… Leaders have extremely high aspirations for the young people in the residential provision and want them all to have the best outcomes possible. “They value each young person as an individual and take steps to ensure that their package of education, therapy and care is bespoke.”

Third year in a row

Mrs Rachel Weldon, Principal of St Catherine’s, said,

“We are delighted with the result of this Ofsted inspection, which is a great testament to the excellent teamwork and dedicated staff here at St Catherine’s. “This is the third year in a row in which inspectors have judged our residential care provision to be outstanding – and is particularly worthy of note because of the new and more stringent inspection framework. “I would like to thank everyone – staff, governors and parents/carers– for their continued commitment towards our ultimate goal of supporting students with speech, language and communication needs to reach their full potential in life. “We must also say a big thank you to our wonderful students, who despite their difficulties, give of their best on a daily basis.”



Image: Pauline James (Trustee), James, Rachel Weldon (Principal), Sam, Katherina, George, Jane Marriott (Head of Care) and Nick.

