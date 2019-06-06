Missing 13-year-old Connor now found

Connor is said to be extremely vulnerable and may be heading to the Lake area. If you see him please let police know asap.

Update: Connor has been found this morning (Thursday 6th June)

Police are appealing to anyone who might have seen 13-year-old Connor who has gone missing for the second time this week.

Connor is described as being white, around five foot tall, of slim build and with blonde hair and blue eyes. 

When last seen in Newport at around 6.50pm on Tuesday, 4th June, he was wearing a navy top with a white stripe and grey tracksuit bottoms. 

If you recognise the description or think you have seen Connor, please call 101, quoting 44190188424. 

Thursday, 6th June, 2019 7:54am

