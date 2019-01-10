Have you seen missing Charlotte Burch from the Isle of Wight?

The police share this latest missing persons appeal. Ed

Can you help us find missing Charlotte Burch from the Isle of Wight?

The 44-year-old, from Shanklin, went missing from St Mary’s Hospital, in Newport, yesterday afternoon (9th January).

She left before she was discharged so we are all growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Overnight search

Our officers have spent the night looking for her and are now turning to you for your help as you head out this morning.

Charlotte left on foot and was last seen wearing a black speckled cardigan, a pink top and green trousers, which were provided by the hospital, and black boots with a fur trim.

She is described as being white, 5ft 6ins tall, f a slim built with shoulder length brown hair and wears glasses.

Have you seen anyone matching this description?

Get in touch

Anyone with information is ask to call us on 101, quoting 44190010676.