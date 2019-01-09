Letter: Solution to traffic standstill on Staplers during months of utility works

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

Roger Cheeseman

Can I make a suggestion to the powers that be on Isle of Wight for partial alleviation of the Staplers Road closure debacle.

The problem can be helped by making Staplers one way into Newport from early morning (say 6am) until 2pm. At the latter time, the traffic flow is reversed to flow out of Newport.

It requires some thought and the contractor will have to change flows (and temporary signage) at each change of flow, but it could be done quickly.

Roads brought to a standstill

There will be some extra requirements on the contractor, but that has to be better than bringing roads into a major hub to a standstill.

It’s not rocket science and regular reversal of flow into and out of cities is common. I can cite Cardiff and Sheffield with permanent (automated) examples of this and San Francisco has had lane flow changes for a very long time.

Added cost, but for who?

I am sure there will be arguments against this because the contractor (and probably the council) will say it’s impossible.

I expect the contractor to disagree because it’s an added cost.

Let’s, for once, consider the people of this Island rather than the politicians and big business.

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0