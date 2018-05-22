Have you seen missing Danny Johnston?

A man from the Isle of Wight is missing on the mainland. Danny Johnston was last seen at his Mum’s house in Bognor Regis over the weekend and is thought to be in a vulnerable state.

Veterans and serving soldiers have been involved in searches for Danny in Hampshire, but it’s thought he may have travelled back to the Island.

Description

Danny is white, 6ft, of medium build and with very short shaven hair and was last seen wearing a beige baseball cap, dark blue puffa jacket, blue jeans and Asics trainers.

He is heavily tattooed on both arms and his back. One of his legs is fully tattooed with geometrical designs and ‘Blues Brothers’ just above his left ankle.

Get in touch

If you have seen Danny please call police on 101 or report online quoting serial 134OF20/5.

A public Facebook Group – Help Find Danny Johnston – has been set up and gained over 2,000 members.