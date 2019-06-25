Have you seen missing Isle of Wight woman, last seen in Wootton

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

Officers are appealing for information to help trace a missing woman last seen in the Wootton area of the Isle of Wight.

Rosie Johnson, aged 22, was last seen at Little Canada Activity Centre in Wootton on the evening of Sunday, 23 June.

She has mousey brown hair and is of slim build. She was last seen wearing a dark blue puffa jacket and trousers, which you can see in the photo on the left.

Members of the Wootton community are asked to help by checking sheds, boats and outbuildings. Please check thoroughly and call us on 101 with any information.

Police officers and volunteers from Wight SAR are conducting searches in the area.

Get in touch

If you think you might have seen Rosie since she went missing, or have any information about where she might be, please call us as a matter of urgency on 101 quoting 44190217273.