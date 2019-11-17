Have you seen missing man from Sandown? Urgent police appeal

Last night Hampshire Constabulary issued an urgent appeal for a missing man.

Neil Horner from Sandown was last heard from on Wednesday 13th November.

Police and his family are very concerned for his welfare.

Neil is described as white, 6ft tall, medium build, aged 43 with blue eyes, short brown/grey hair and a beard.

Call 999

If you think you know where he is or have any information about his whereabouts please call police urgently on 999.