Have you seen missing man from Sandown? Urgent police appeal

Last seen on Wednesday, Hampshire Constabulary and Neil’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Neil horner

Last night Hampshire Constabulary issued an urgent appeal for a missing man.

Neil Horner from Sandown was last heard from on Wednesday 13th November.

Police and his family are very concerned for his welfare.

Neil is described as white, 6ft tall, medium build, aged 43 with blue eyes, short brown/grey hair and a beard.

Call 999
If you think you know where he is or have any information about his whereabouts please call police urgently on 999.

Sunday, 17th November, 2019 12:02pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2njm

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Police, Sandown

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*