Have you seen missing woman from Hampton who may have travelled to the Isle of Wight?

Islanders are being asked to keep an eye open for a missing woman from Hampton who may travel to the Isle of Wight.

Sue Weaver’s family and friends are incredibly concerned for her welfare, saying she’s very vulnerable and a high risk to herself.

She is described as having blonde frizzy hair, slim, late 40s, around 5’6 and was last seen wearing white and grey air max trainers, jeans, a pink jumper and a black coat.

Missing for over 50 hours

Her daughter-in-law says she’s been missing for over 50 hours now, adding,



“We believe she stayed in a B&B in Worthing on 20th May, but checked out yesterday morning and hasn’t been seen since. “We know she was seen at 7.30am on 20th May at Havant train station and may have travelled to the Isle of Wight, as it’s somewhere she loves.”

If you believe you have seen Sue please call police on 101.