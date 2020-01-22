Have you seen this wanted man, thought to have connections to the Isle of Wight?

Police are looking for this man after he failed to appear in court. He’s thought to have connections to the Island, but you are advised not to approach him

Joey Romero mugshot

Police are asking whether the public can you help find Joey Romero who is wanted after failing to attend a court hearing last week.

The 33-year-old was due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday. 

Police also want to speak with Romero in connection with a theft from a department store in Winchester, which happened in November. 

Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to locate him and are now turning to the public for assistance. 

Description
Romero is described as being 6ft 5ins tall, of slim build and with dark brown hair.

He has three small stars tattooed on his left hand and lettering tattooed on each of the fingers on the same hand. 

He has connections to Southampton, Gosport, Waterlooville and the Isle of Wight. 

Do not approach
If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call 101, quoting 44200018721. 

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 22nd January, 2020 2:09pm

