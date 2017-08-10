Have you seen this wanted man?

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

We need your help to find a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Robert Stevens, aged 62, travels widely across the UK and is known in the Avon and Somerset, Devon, Dorset and Hampshire areas.

He frequently visits betting shops, homeless charities and church-based support groups for the homeless.

Robert Stevens, who also uses the surname Melias, will travel on buses but often travels about on foot.

He was convicted of rape in Shirehampton in 1998 and in 2011 was also convicted of a series of knifepoint commercial robberies at shops and bookmakers.

He is described as a white man, about 5ft 6ins tall, with grey/brown hair. He also has tattoos – a panther on his left arm and the names “City” on his left hand and “Bob” on his right hand.

Get in touch

Anyone spotting Robert Stevens or has any information on his whereabouts should call 999 quoting Avon and Somerset Police reference 5217039469.