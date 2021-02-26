You still have a chance to have your say on improving press standards

The majority of the UK was outraged when News of the World was caught illegally hacking Milly Dowler’s mobile, in an attempt to get a story.

Their actions falsely gave Milly’s parents hope that she was still alive, when in fact she had been murdered.

This led to the Lord Justice Leveson Inquiry and a series of recommendations from him, one being the UK press having a regulator, to try and stop something this shocking happening again.

IMPRESS – which News OnTheWight is a member of – is a Leveson-compliant regulator and is still the only organisation recognised by the Press Recognition Panel.

How you can get involved

IMPRESS is undertaking a comprehensive review of its Standards Code and Guidance, and you still have a chance to part in its call for evidence (deadline is midnight Friday 26th February 2021).

We all have a stake in the public interest served by high-quality journalism, and so should be able to take part in conversations about how to improve the quality and trustworthiness of news.

Improving press standards in a changing, complex world

Do you have experience or information on how press standards could be improved? This is an opportunity for readers and individuals to have a say on and help shape and improve press standards.

IMPRESS is seeking evidence on seven key themes: journalism online, discrimination, harassment, accuracy, fairness, children and public safety. See details about how you can contribute under each theme.

This process intends to collect information for the ongoing review of the IMPRESS Standards Code, which is the set of rules by which IMPRESS regulates the news gathering activities and published material of regulated publications. You can help draft a revised set of rules so that the rules continue to be relevant and fit for purpose in the changing world we live in.

Who can take part in this call for evidence?

Any individual or organisation can participate, whether you have a direct interest in journalism or not. Taking part in the call for evidence is easy and accessible, through an online form.

You may visit the IMPRESS website for details about the process.

About IMPRESS and its Standards Code

The IMPRESS Standards Code sets out the rules by which IMPRESS regulates the news gathering activities and published material of regulated publications.

IMPRESS can accept complaints, investigate, and adjudicate on matters relevant to the Code. The code was first launched in 2017 after extensive research and consultation.

Taking part: Getting in touch with IMPRESS

If you’d like to get in touch with IMPRESS about the code review, please email [email protected] or visit the Website.

For any other enquiries, you may contact the team at [email protected]

Image: John Schnobrich under CC BY 2.0