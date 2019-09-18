Have your say on plans for network of bus-priority routes

A new travel survey has been launched to help local authorities put together a plan to boost travel time in the south east of Hampshire and attract potential funding from a government pot of more than £1bn.

Portsmouth City Council, Hampshire County Council and the Isle of Wight Council are working together on a network of bus-priority routes, known as the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit, as well as other transport improvement measures such as traffic lights that give priority to buses and improved bus stops.

Ambitious plans

Co-chairwoman of the rapid transport board and Portsmouth’s traffic boss, Councillor Lynne Stagg, said:

“Our plans are ambitious so it is absolutely imperative that the new rapid transit system meets the needs of the people who will use it.”

Responses from the survey, which runs until 13th October, will influence the strategic outline business case that will be submitted to the Department for Transport in order to get a portion of the billion-pound transforming cities fund.

Share your views

Cllr Rob Humby, transport chief at Hampshire County Council, added:

“Good transport infrastructure is vital to the economic prosperity of any area, and capital investment to improve transport options for all those who commute every day can have a huge and positive impact on quality of life. “We’re really keen to hear from people about what they think of these proposals to improve public transport, air quality and congestion in the areas where they live and work.”

To take the survey visit the Website . The survey closes at 11:59pm on Sunday, 13 October 2019.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed