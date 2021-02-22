Have your say on plans for new fishing lake and holiday chalets

A fishing lake could be coming to Newchurch, along with seven holiday chalets, if plans are approved.

In a proposal to create a ‘high quality’ tourist attraction, a plan submitted by Sam Woodward at Winford Farm, would see fields excavated to create a fishing lake with a wide variety of stock filling the lake.

Holiday chalet

Seven holiday chalets will also be constructed at the farm on Watery Lane, Newchurch, on the bank of the lake, with a patio overlooking the water so holidaymakers can fish directly from their accommodation.

Each chalet would have its own exclusive, specific zone, which would guarantee private fishing, although site plans also show areas mapped out for day fishing.

Strong demand anticipated

Planning agent Norman White said in documents it is anticipated there will be a strong demand for this type of holiday and it will contribute to the Island’s economy.

Mr White also said the site will be well-secluded, screened on three sides so it is would have limited impact on the surrounding environment.

The fishing lake and holiday chalets would create three jobs.

The Environment Agency has not objected to the planning application.

Next to Branstone development

Next to the proposed fishing lake will be the new 42-unit housing development and business park built on the former Branstone Farm, which was approved last year. Work has now begun on that site.

To view the plans, or comment on the application 21/00260/FUL, you can visit the council’s planning portal. The public consultation runs until 19th March.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Cottonbro under CC BY 2.0