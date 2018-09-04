Government proposal to reduce number of Isle of Wight councillors

Marcus shares this latest news from the Boundary Commission on the Boundary Review. Ed

A ten-week public consultation on the recommendations begins today (Tuesday) and will end on 12 November 2018. The consultation is open to anyone who wants to have their say on new council divisions, division boundaries and division names across Isle of Wight.

Reduction in number of councillors

The Commission’s draft recommendations propose that Isle of Wight should have 39 councillors in future: this is one fewer than now.

The recommendations also outline how those councillors should represent 37 one-councillor divisions and one two-councillor divisions across the Island.

Recommendations

The full recommendations and detailed interactive maps are available on the Commission’s Website. Hard copies of the Commission’s report and maps will also be available to view at council buildings.

How can proposals be improved?

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said:

“We are publishing proposals for a new pattern of divisions across the Isle of Wight and we are keen to hear what local people think of the recommendations. “Over the next ten weeks, we are asking local people to tell us if they agree with the proposals or if not, how they can be improved. “Our review aims to deliver electoral equality for local voters. This means that each councillor represents a similar number of people, so that everyone’s vote in council elections is worth roughly the same, regardless of where you live. “We also want to ensure that our proposals reflect the interests and identities of local communities across Isle of Wight and that the pattern of divisions can help the council deliver effective local government for local people. “We will consider all the submissions we receive, whoever they are from and whether your evidence applies to the whole borough or just a part of it.”

Council response

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Council said,

“We have received the consultation and will be considering the implications in more detail before making any further comment.”

Have your say

The Commission wants to hear as much evidence as possible to develop final recommendations for Isle of Wight. If you would like to make a submission to the Commission, please write or email us by 12 November 2018.

The Review Officer (Isle of Wight)

Local Government Boundary Commission for England

1st Floor, Windsor House

50 Victoria Street

London SW1H 0TL

Email: reviews@lgbce.org.uk

Follow us on Twitter @LGBCE

Have your say directly through the Commission’s consultation portal

Link to the dedicated web page for the Isle of Wight electoral review.

Image: contains Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2018