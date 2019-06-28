Have your valuables marked at the Royal Isle of Wight County Show

The office of the Police and Crime Commissioner shares this latest news. Ed

As a result of support and funding from Michael Lane, the Police and Crime Commissioner, local residents can secure their valuable items by having them marked by a new Dot Peen Property Marking Machine at the upcoming Isle of Wight County Show on Sunday 30 June 2019.

Residents can take along small items, such as garden tools, power tools, mobile phones and tablets and equestrian tack.

Book a visit for larger items

For larger items such as plant machinery, tractors and trailers and golf clubs, residents should visit the stand to book a visit from a member of the County Watch team who can offer property marking at rural locations, including farms and equine centres that could be targeted by thieves.

Bishop: Makes it easier to identify lost or stolen items

Inspector Korine Bishop, the lead for Rural Policing commented:

“With this new marking equipment the Hampshire Constabulary County Watch team will be able to systematically visit repeat victims of burglary and theft in rural areas across the Isle of Wight and Hampshire to ensure property is marked in an effort to prevent future crime. “By marking items the police will be able to identify lost and stolen property more quickly and return it the rightful owners. It also helps to deter would-be thieves as the valuables, once marked become harder to sell on and too hot to handle. We are pleased to be able to offer this service at the Isle of Wight County Show.”

Lane: helping to keep us all safer

Michael Lane, Police and Crime Commissioner commented:

“I am delighted to support the purchase of this new equipment. This crime prevention initiative will enhance the policing support in our rural communities helping to keep us all safer. “I hope that local residents are able to visit our stand at the show to take up the opportunity to have their valuables marked or to book a time for the County Watch Team to visit their rural premises in the future.”

The Hampshire Constabulary Country Watch stand is located in the Wight Fibre Activity Zone.