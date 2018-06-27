Head injury on board yacht led to RNLI callout

The woman was aboard the 40-foot Wet Wheels of Hamble, off Wootton Creek, when the accident occurred.

A 60-year-old woman who was struck on the head by a yacht’s boom was rushed ashore by Cowes RNLI lifeboat this afternoon (Wednesday).

The woman was aboard the 40-foot Wet Wheels of Hamble, off Wootton Creek, when the accident occurred. Initially she was taken aboard a race committee boat in the area, but was transferred to the lifeboat on its arrival at the scene.

The injury, not deemed critical, was treated by a doctor in the lifeboat crew, Will King. She was then taken to Trinity Landing where an ambulance was waiting on The Parade to convey her to St Mary’s Hospital.

The lifeboat, helmed by Laurie O’Callaghan, launched at 2.07 pm and returned to station at 2.45 pm.

