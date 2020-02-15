Head into Ryde for the Totally Local Fiver Fest to help protect and save the High Street for the future

Ryde’s independent shops and businesses are joining in with the national ‘totally locally fiver fest’ campaign, running from 15th to 29th February. Joining over 100 towns across the UK, businesses are coming together to highlight the contribution they make to the Great British High Street.

The message is spend little and often at independent businesses to make a real difference to your high street. If every adult in Ryde spent just £5 per week then it would generate around £2.7 million for the local economy.

“When we support them, they support us”

Zoe Thompson, chair of Ryde Business Association explains,

“People don’t have to change their entire shopping habits, just use what’s in our town. “We have wonderful businesses who add so much to the community, when we support them, they support us, making Ryde a great place to live, work and visit.”

Ryde has plenty to offer

Local shops want people to know Ryde has plenty to offer. With several new businesses getting ready to open in 2020, the future for the town is looking good.

The Velvet Pig opened last July,

“We chose Ryde to open our vintage shop as the town has a very strong small business community. We believe Ryde is quirky with a bohemian vibe and has a wide variety of different businesses making it easy for people to shop local.”

Helping to save and protect the high street

Ryde also boasts many long-standing businesses. Sheila Wilson from Sugar and Spice Lingerie will this year, be celebrating 10 years of her Union Street shop.

“There are lovely independents in Ryde with unique offerings and excellent customer service. We all need to do our bit to support them. “By spending your £5 in a local independent on a regular basis you are doing just that and helping to save and protect the high street for the future.”

Our thanks to Ryde Business Association for sponsoring this event feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free