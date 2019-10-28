Head to Sandown this Saturday for over four hours of family-fun and fireworks

This coming weekend see the final event of Sandown Carnival’s 130th Anniversary year.

Head to Sandown on Saturday (2nd November) from 4pm for family fun and entertainment, music and a range of hot food stalls.

Action-packed event

All evening BaY Entertainment will be playing the latest tunes and your requests. The line-up of events looks like this:

5.15pm – Oyster Girls and Moonshine Border Morris Dancing near the pier

6.00pm – Jukebox Jazz perform near the pier

6.15pm – Ryde Extreme Performers Fire Show on the beach

6.30pm – Oyster Girls and Moonshine Border Morris Dancing near the pier

6.45pm – Hoopfinity L.E.D Hoop Show on the main stage

7.10pm – Shademakers Carnival Dance at the main stage

7.15pm – Jukebox Jazz perform near the pier

7.15pm – Ryde Extreme Performers Fire Show on the beach

7.45pm – Hoopfinity Fire and Spark show on the main stage

8.00pm – Biggest ever Firework Finale fired from Sandown Pier

And there’s more

You’ll be able to meet Captain America, Wonder Woman, Bumblebee, Bobby Bear and Cheeko, the friendly squirrel, from 6pm.

Expect lots of side shows, including bungee trampolines, cork shooting. Vintage amusements will also be on hand to keep you entertained through this action-packed event.

Show your support

The event is free for all, but please give generously to the collectors to ensure the Carnival Committee can continue to run this event for many years to come.

The Committee would like to thank Sandown Pier, Sandown Town Council and The Trouville Hotel for supporting this event.

Image: © Sandown Carnival Committee