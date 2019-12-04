Head to The Christmas Garden for hours of magical fun

The Christmas Garden is back to light up the Sandown Battery with festive spirit and fun for all the family.

This collaboration between The Common Space and Ventnor Exchange is a completely free community event taking place on Sunday 15th December between 4pm – 7pm.

So much to see and do

Mhairi Macaulay from the Exchange explains,

“This year, The Garden will again host fantastic illuminations, seasonal craft and decoration workshops, tree dressing as well as music performances from Vectis Brass and Ventnor Exchange Community Choir. “There’ll be seasonal storytelling, the return of the Shadow Wall, and don’t forget to toast a marshmallow on the fire or dance in the snow. There are even free homemade drinks and treats.”

Once forgotten public space

Claire Hector from The Common Space explains,

“The event seeks to breathe life into this fascinating, once forgotten public space, whilst giving people a chance to gather together for festivities on a dark winter’s night. “The Christmas Garden is funded by The Common Space and local Bay-based businesses, Arc Consulting and Artecology Ltd. This year, thanks also goes to Down to the Coast for their support.”

Great to be back

Mhairi finished by saying,

“We are very pleased to bring back this event after the weather stopped play last year. “It feels great to have everyone in the local community gathering together just for the fun of it and it helps us remember that public spaces such as these need people to interact within them and bring them to life again.”

Visit the new loo

Sandown Barrack Battery is soon to be home to The National Poo Museum too – you’ll be able to find out more about the Island’s number two attraction on the night and see what they have been up to this year.

You can even have a go on the weird and wonderful talking toilet.

All welcome

All are welcome and entry is free – wrap up warm! If you can, walk, cycle or take the bus to us!

More details on the Facebook events page.

Images: © Julian Winslow