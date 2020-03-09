Head to the Freshwater Skatepark Jam to share you views on future of the park

Wight Trash and Island Extreme are heading to Freshwater Skatepark for a jam next month.

On Saturday 4th April between 11am and 6pm there’ll be an opportunity for skatepark users to get together, get involved in some comps with prizes and giveaways, and importantly give Wight Trash some feedback as to how you want Freshwater Skatepark to be in the future.

Freshwater and Totland Parish Councils are looking to invest in the park, so we need as many people as possible to get involved and give your views at this first feedback session.

What to expect

All ages and all abilities are welcome, so why not go along for a bit of fun.

11am – Scooter and skate tips and tricks: A chance to speak to experienced riders and get some advice.

12pm – Scooter jam registration: All ages, all abilities.

2pm Skate jam registration: All ages, all abilities.

Spread the word. Go along and take part, or hang out to watch and support.

Refreshments available all day to purchase at West Wight Sports Centre Cafe.

Follow the Facebook event page to follow updates.

Image: Rhendi Rukmana under CC BY 2.0