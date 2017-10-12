Head to the Isle of Wight Literary Festival for ‘The Great Telling Off’

Sue shares this latest news in relation to the Isle of Wight Literary Festival. Ed

Two storytellers, Sue Bailey and London based Margaret Bateson Hill, have been working with children from six Island Primary Schools introducing them to the art of storytelling.

During workshops the children have created stories with the brief: the story must contain the phrase ‘….the other side of the door….’; last no longer than four minutes and be told, not read.

Most schools have held a ‘Little Telling off’ to select two storytelling champions to represent their school in the grand finale called ‘The Great Telling Off’ at the Isle of Wight Literary Festival this weekend.

Vote for your favourite

The audience is invited to vote for their favourite story bearing in mind not just the story content but its delivery. Sunday’s event will be the culmination of these four weeks’ work.

Sue said,

“The imagination shown in their stories has been stunning. There have been tales of other lands, tales involving maths puzzles, tales with riddles – each one unique and told with varying degrees of confidence and panache. “It has been good to see every single child engaged, swapping stories, trying out different expressions and emotions. All these skills are transferable to other situations in life where you have to speak out for yourself.”

It was brilliant!

She continued,

“I have been working in Hunnyhill Primary School. I wish you could have been there to hear the buzz of the children telling their stories to each other, using gesture, voice modulation, and such rich vocabulary. They were so supportive and encouraging. “It was brilliant.”

Funding from Ryde Town Council and Newport Parish Council has helped pay for the workshops.

Book your free seat

Members of the public are welcome to join the audience for ‘The Great Telling Off’ and cast their vote.

It’s being held in the Isle of Wight Literary Festival’s Youth Zone in the Community Hall at Northwood House from 10-11.30am this Sunday, 15th October.

While it is free, spaces are limited so book your ticket to ensure a seat.