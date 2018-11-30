Head to Ventnorville for skating, baking, Christmas shopping, The Grinch and more

Head to Ventnorville, Ventnor’s very own annual Christmas town event, this weekend, as it celebrates its fifth birthday and is adding an extra day as well as some great new events to the programme of festivities.

There’ll be attractions and entertainment for young, old and everyone in-between.

Skating returns to the Island

The auditorium of the Winter Gardens will be the venue for the large synthetic ice rink which will be open for business all day on Saturday and Sunday (all details of opening times, prices and how to book on the Love Ventnor Website ).

There’ll be skates in all sizes for kids and adults, and some skating aids for those who are a little unsure on the ice.

Traditional festive market

Last year’s addition of a festive market with traditional wooden chalets, music, mulled wine, roast chestnuts and kids’ rides was a great success and will be expanded for this year.

Local volunteers have built extra chalets, which are decorated with festive garlands and lighting for a truly winter wonderland atmosphere.

Ventnor Bay-ke Off

The other new event, the Ventnor Bay-ke Off, offers all keen Island bakers an opportunity to bring their best Christmas bakes and visitors will be able to pop in to The Bistro on Pier Street and have a cup of tea and see some of the wonderful creations and vote for their favourite.

Judges will award prizes for the most exciting showstoppers, Christmas Bake and Junior category. There will be a Christmas Draw for some of the competition entries.

Buzzing atmosphere

As well as all the above, look forward to the Winter Carnival Lantern Parade, Carol Singing in the Park, The Arts and Crafts Market and the Country market, Dog fancy Dress, the Santa Dash on the beach plus, of course, Santa’s Grotto and visits by The Grinch.

All in all, the town will be buzzing with music, events in many different locations and visitors.

See the Love Ventnor Website for full details of all that’s on offer this weekend in Ventnor.

Image: hernanpc under CC BY 2.0