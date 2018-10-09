Isle of Wight NHS clarify position over company stockpiling human body parts

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust that runs healthcare services on the Isle of Wight has reassured Islanders it does not hold a contract with the disposal company which stockpiled hundreds of tonnes of human body parts.

Last week, a criminal investigation was launched after body parts and human organs were allowed to pile up at facilities run by Healthcare Environment Services (HES) Ltd.

However, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust has confirmed it does not hold a contract with HES. The Trust uses SRCL for the disposal of human waste.

Company under investigation

HES is now under investigation for not disposing of waste, including amputated limbs, toxic chemicals and potentially infectious bodily fluids, in a timely fashion.

Up to 350 tonnes of anatomical waste — five times more than the company’s 70 tonne limit — has now been placed in fridges.

HES was also attempting to export 750 tonnes of pharmaceutical waste to Holland.

Contracts with 50 NHS Trusts

Documents leaked to the Healthcare Service Journal (HSJ) revealed up to 50 NHS Trusts had contracts with the company, which has five handling sites in England.

Last month, health and social care secretary Matt Hancock chaired a COBRA meeting and ordered £1 million to be earmarked to help up to those Trusts affected.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P

