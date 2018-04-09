Isle of Wight angler lands 52lb monster Mirror Carp in three-fish haul

This monster Mirror Carp, landed by Cowes angler, Simon Dew, at the weekend, left him with tears of happiness.

A Cowes angler has managed to land the Isle of Wight’s largest resident Mirror Carp at 52lb6oz, as a guest on a local syndicate water.

Simon Dew from the UK Richworth Baits team has smashed his personal best (PB) by landing the monster Mirror Carp at the weekend. He was using S-Core pop ups over mixed-sized freebies on his favourite withy pool rig.

A three-fish haul
Jay Taylor, manager of the Richworth Baits team says this capture came as part of a three-fish haul, including Mirror Carps of 26lb8oz and 33lb10oz.

This highlight of Simon’s performance over the last few years, left him saying,

“I can’t believe I beat my French PB in the UK! It’s a dream come true and I actually had tears of happiness this morning.”

Monday, 9th April, 2018 8:56am

By

