A Cowes angler has managed to land the Isle of Wight’s largest resident Mirror Carp at 52lb6oz, as a guest on a local syndicate water.
Simon Dew from the UK Richworth Baits team has smashed his personal best (PB) by landing the monster Mirror Carp at the weekend. He was using S-Core pop ups over mixed-sized freebies on his favourite withy pool rig.
A three-fish haul
Jay Taylor, manager of the Richworth Baits team says this capture came as part of a three-fish haul, including Mirror Carps of 26lb8oz and 33lb10oz.
This highlight of Simon’s performance over the last few years, left him saying,
“I can’t believe I beat my French PB in the UK! It’s a dream come true and I actually had tears of happiness this morning.”
Monday, 9th April, 2018 8:56am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2iCQ
Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓