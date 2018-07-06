Hear the Isle of Wight bells ring out for the NHS on Saturday

On Saturday 7th July as over 1,200 yachts sail around the Isle of Wight for the annual Round the Island Race, bells will be ringing out across the Island in celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the National Health Service.

You’ll be able to travel from Ryde to Freshwater and lots of places in between and hear bells ringing from 10.30am unti 5.30pm.

The times for each church tower are as follows:

10:30-11:15 – All Saints’, Ryde

10.30-11.00 – All Saints’, Newchurch

10.30-11.00 – St. George’s, Arreton

11:00-11:30 – St. Mary’s, Brighstone

11:00-11:45 – St. Michael’s, Swanmore. Ryde

11:00-11:45 – Sts. Mary and Rhadegund, Whitwell

11:30-12:00 – All Saints’, Godshill

12.15 -13.00 – St. Mary’s, Brading

14:00-14:45 – St Saviour-on-the-Cliff, Shanklin

14:15-14:45 – The Minster Church, Newport

14:45- 15:15 – St. John the Baptist, Niton

16:00-16:45 – St. Andrew’s, Chale – followed by 5pm Communion Service

17:00-17:30 – All Saints’, Freshwater

Wedding bells

In among the NHS at 70 celebration bell ringing, so space has been made for wedding bells at St. Mary’s, Carisbrooke and St. Peter’s, Shorwell.

Brainchild of health visitor

The idea for the Island-wide belle ringing came from Deborah Pollock, a Health Visitor in Ventnor.

Deborah says:

“When I came up with the idea and approached the Portsmouth Diocese I never thought this would take off in such a big way. It’s great the way all the Bell Towers on the Island have supported the idea.”

Maggie Oldham, Chief Executive at Isle of Wight NHS Trust says:

“This is a really nice gesture by all the Churches and bell ringers on the Island. I am sure that the sound of bells across the Island will be impressive.”

Organised by the Isle of Wight ringers

The celebratory ringing on the Island has been organised by the Isle of Wight ringers, members of the Winchester & Portsmouth Guild of Bell Ringers.

Viv Nobbs, a bell ringer at All Saints’, Ryde said:

“The NHS plays an important role in everyone’s lives and 70 years is a major milestone. We felt it was important to celebrate this and to give thanks to all who work in the NHS. All the towers on the Island were keen to participate. “We’re currently practicing specifically for “Ringing for Peace” when bells across the UK will ring out on 11th November to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. On the Island 5 ringers died in the First World War. “Any one interested in learning to ring so they can take part in commemorative Armistice 2018 Ringing in November should register by e-mailing bells@big-ideas.org Bell towers on the Island are offering taster sessions. Anyone interested in ringing with us for this truly significant event should contact us now.”

Service of Celebration

A multi-faith service of celebration is being held on Wednesday 11th July 2018 at All Saints Church, Ryde. The service will start at 6:00pm and last for about 45 minutes. Light refreshments will be available afterwards.

The service is open to all serving and former NHS staff as well as Islanders who want to support the NHS. Please register your interest in attending online or e-mail NHS70@iow.nhs.uk or telephone 01983-822099 ext. 5703.

