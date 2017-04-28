Heartfelt message from Staley family as Isle Drive Safe charity closes

Neal Staley, the father of ten year old Evey, who tragically died after a driver over the limit with drink and drugs crashed into her family car, shares this heartfelt statement about closing the charity set up in her memory. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to Evey’s family. Ed

Over the last couple of months certain aspects of my family’s lives have changed, making me consider what’s best for our future wellbeing.

Penny, Ellie and I continue to need help to enable us to deal with the trauma and loss we have witnessed and suffered over the past five years.

I now realise that this is the right time for us to move onto the next part of our lives and with a house move in the near future, it’s a chance, we hope, for a new beginning without our precious girl.

Trying to find some peace

After nearly five years, her loss and the horrific, needless way in which she died, is as difficult as ever to bare, but I feel that with an upcoming chance for change, we can now get on a little and try to find some peace.

Charity will no longer continue

So, for us to move on in the way we wish, I have to announce that it’s with great sadness, the charity, Isle Drive Safe – Remember Evey, will no longer continue as of today.

It has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one brought about by our continued ill health, it goes without saying that my family’s immediate and future well-being will always come first.

Thank you for support

The emotive subject of road safety is one we have chosen to address day in, day out over the past few years, providing us with much needed focus at a devastating time in our lives. It has played a large part in helping us try to process our loss.

Now we head on and I want to thank you for your help, time, generosity and support over the last few years. It has meant so much to me and my family and I can’t thank you enough.

With love, best wishes, health and happiness, Neal Staley, Evey’s Dad.