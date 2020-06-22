Heat wave heading to the Isle of Wight this week

A heat wave is on its way and the Met Office say that temperatures could reach 30 Celsius or more in some places this week.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri said:

“Temperatures will continue to climb through the week with a hot spell developing across much of England and Wales. “From Wednesday temperatures will widely reach into the high twenties Celsius and it’ll be hot across much of the UK, especially central and southern England where we could see highs of 30 to 34 Celsius. “This hot weather is expected to last until at least Friday and so heatwave conditions are likely to develop for some areas this week. “In addition to the warm days we are going to see some warm nights this week as temperatures overnight remain in the mid-high teens across England and Wales.”

Highest UK temperature recorded in June

The highest UK maximum temperature recorded in June is currently 35.6 Celsius, set at Mayflower Park, Southampton on 28th June 1976.

The highest UK minimum temperature recorded in June is currently 22.7 Celsius, recorded in Ventnor Park on the Isle of Wight Swansea on 28th June 1976.

With plenty of strong summer sunshine in the forecast, UV levels will be high or very high – you can check the Met Office UV forecast here and tips on keeping cool in hot weather here.

