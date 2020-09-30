Heavy rain and strong winds for the Isle of Wight predicted by Met Office

The Isle of Wight has been included in a Met Office weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds later this week.

The warning, valid from 3am to 8pm on Friday, reads:

Rain and showers overnight Thursday into Friday will turn heavier and more persistent during Friday morning, along with a strengthening east to north easterly wind. Some places could receive 40-50 mm over the course of 12-18 hours, most likely in the south of this region, combined with gusts of 45-55mph inland during Friday morning rush hour. Some coastal regions exposed to the south-east could experience gusts of 60-65mph. The combination of wind and rain, combined with trees losing their leaves, increases the risk of flooding due to blocked drains and watercourses. The wind and rain will ease from the south later on Friday, as the weather system responsible starts to move away.

What to expect

They go on to say,

Flooding of a few homes and businesses in urbanised areas is likely

Spray and flooding on roads will make for dangerous driving conditions resulting in longer journey times.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Image: Ruslan Valeev under CC BY 2.0