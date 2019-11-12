Heavy rain heading to the Isle of Wight says Met Office severe weather warning

The heavy rain that other parts of the country have been experiencing are set to head to the Island later this week

heavy rain outside window with toy figure in raincoat and wellies looking out by Rhendi Rukmana

The Isle of Wight is included in a severe weather warning for rain this week.

The warning valid from midnight on Wednesday to 23.45 on Thursday reads

Persistent rain may bring some disruption to transport.

  • Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
  • Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Periods of rain are expected to become widespread and locally heavy across parts of England and Wales through Thursday.

Over western areas (of UK), some hill snow is possible, with local accumulations of a few cm possible, for example over the higher routes in Wales.

Rainfall totals of 10-20 mm are likely, with some spots potentially seeing totals of 40-60 mm.

maps of met office weather warning

Image: Rhendi Rukmana under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 12th November, 2019 3:18pm

