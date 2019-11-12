Heavy rain heading to the Isle of Wight says Met Office severe weather warning

The Isle of Wight is included in a severe weather warning for rain this week.

The warning valid from midnight on Wednesday to 23.45 on Thursday reads

Persistent rain may bring some disruption to transport.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Periods of rain are expected to become widespread and locally heavy across parts of England and Wales through Thursday. Over western areas (of UK), some hill snow is possible, with local accumulations of a few cm possible, for example over the higher routes in Wales. Rainfall totals of 10-20 mm are likely, with some spots potentially seeing totals of 40-60 mm.

Image: Rhendi Rukmana under CC BY 2.0