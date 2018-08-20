Help Ryde Carnival take the crown as best UK carnival with just two clicks

Ryde Carnival is in the running to pick up the crown as the best carnival in country in the latest Holiday Lettings competition.

With 36 per cent of the vote (2,7537 votes at time of publishing), Wells Carnival is close behind with 32 per cent of the vote (2,475 votes).

Voting is quick and easy, no need to register an email address or give your inside leg measurement, simply click on the link below and then click on Ryde Carnival to place your vote.

Voting closes tomorrow – Tuesday 21st August.

Image: © Ryde Carnival