Help struggling Isle of Wight Mums know that people care this Mother’s Day

This in from Isle of Wight Foodbank. Please help if you can. Ed

Mother’s Day can be a difficult time for women facing crisis, especially mums facing hunger who are unable to provide food for their families or afford the basic toiletries many of us take for granted. That’s why the Isle of Wight Foodbank, part of The Trussell Trust network, has launched an appeal to ensure that local mums needing help get a little something extra this year.

Every week the Isle of Wight Foodbank sees women struggling to afford food, let alone expensive items like nappies and sanitary products. As Mother’s Day approaches, the charity is calling for donations of shampoo, sanitary products, nappies, shower gel and toothpaste to help local women and their children.

No mum should feel like they have let their children down

Hannah King, Foodbank Manager says,

“Every day at the foodbank we meet mums from across the Island who share heart-breaking stories about struggling to afford food for the family. “No mum should feel like they have let their children down because something outside their control, like illness or a delayed benefit payment, has thrown the family into crisis– that’s why we give not only emergency food but also talk over a cuppa about what’s going on and what local help is available. “When you’re struggling to afford food, you’re often struggling to afford other basics like toilet roll, shampoo and women’s sanitary products too. Perhaps unsurprisingly, toiletries are not the first thing most people think of when they’re donating to a foodbank, but they do make a huge difference in restoring some normality when you’re at the point of crisis. “Whatever you are able to give this Mother’s Day will help local mums who are struggling to know that there are people who care. Thank you for your support.”

Emma Revie, Chief Executive at The Trussell Trust adds,

“We’re a society that believes in doing the right thing and looking out for each other – that there are over 40,000 volunteers in our foodbank network tirelessly giving their time to help people facing hunger is testament to those strongly held values. “No one should need a foodbank’s help and we’re committed to tackling the big issues that leave people locked in poverty – whilst we work towards this in the long-term, we’d love your support right now to help provide not only emergency food, but also some treats and toiletries to women facing hunger in the lead up to this Mother’s Day.”

Make a donation

Anyone interested in helping the foodbank to support local mums facing hunger can make a financial donation here or drop off donations at one of our collection points in the majority of Island supermarkets or direct at our Cowes HQ, Love Lane, Cowes PO31 7ET which is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 – 12 noon.

Image: garryknight under CC BY 2.0