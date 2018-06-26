High ropes sky trail in Sandown looks set to be approved

A high ropes adventure course looks set to be given approval by the Isle of Wight Council.

The sky trail in Sandham Gardens, Sandown, will reach up to 13 metres in height, with a scaled down version reaching up to 3m for children under seven.

The three-storey course will be built between the boating lake and the bowls club and claims to be the only one on the Island — and one of just a handful to be built in Britain.

Heritage Attractions Ltd

The course will be owned and operated by Heritage Attractions Ltd, which also owns the Needles Park, and will be installed by Innovative Leisure, an adventure attractions specialist.

Designed to blend in to the surroundings, the frame and fencing will be brown and green.

Similar courses have attracted over 10,000 customers in four months.

The planning application states:

“Although the attraction is designed to have maximum impact in terms of attracting people to Sandown, we do not believe the Sky Trail frame will have a harmful effect on the site nor on surrounding designated sites of historical or ecological importance.”

Open in March 2019 if approved

If the application is approved at next Tuesday’s planning committee, an order will be placed for the frame with the American-based owners and manufacturers of the Sky Trail High Ropes System.

From order, the frame will take three months to be built in Michigan, and then one month to be shipped to the Island.

Following safety inspections, the attraction would open in March 2019.

