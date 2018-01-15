High speed rib ride for up to 12 people the prize in fundraising competition

Help Rebel Marine to “support our local independent lifeboat” and you could win a rib ride for up to 12 people during Cowes Week 2018, worth over £400.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

rebel marine rib ride

Don’t miss this great competition being run by Rebel Marine in aid of Ryde Inshore Rescue.

The prize is a one hour high-speed rib ride during Cowes Week 2018 for up to 12 people – a trip worth over £400.

All proceeds will go towards much-needed kit for the Ryde Inshore Rescue crew and boat.

Rebel Marine are asking Islanders and beyond to “help us to support our local independent lifeboat”.

How to enter
All you need to do is make a £20 donation to Ryde Inshore Rescue on the Just Giving page and you will entered into the draw.

The one hour rib ride for up to 12 people also includes all safety equipment and complimentary photos.

The competition closes on 1st July 2018 and the winner will be announced on 6th July 2018.

Donate and enter here

Monday, 15th January, 2018 7:32am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fXa

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*