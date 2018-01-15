High speed rib ride for up to 12 people the prize in fundraising competition

Don’t miss this great competition being run by Rebel Marine in aid of Ryde Inshore Rescue.

The prize is a one hour high-speed rib ride during Cowes Week 2018 for up to 12 people – a trip worth over £400.

All proceeds will go towards much-needed kit for the Ryde Inshore Rescue crew and boat.

Rebel Marine are asking Islanders and beyond to “help us to support our local independent lifeboat”.

How to enter

All you need to do is make a £20 donation to Ryde Inshore Rescue on the Just Giving page and you will entered into the draw.

The one hour rib ride for up to 12 people also includes all safety equipment and complimentary photos.

The competition closes on 1st July 2018 and the winner will be announced on 6th July 2018.

Donate and enter here