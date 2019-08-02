High value items stolen from Newport garage

A large number of high value items were taken from the Cedar Hill address. Police issue appeal for any information.

Police tape

Hampshire Constabulary share this latest appeal. Ed

We are appealing for information after a burglary on Cedar Hill in Newport.

A trailer, four bicycles, a petrol mover, a chipper and other garden tools were taken from a garage between 10.30pm on Sunday 28 July and 8.30am on Monday 29 July.

The garage doors had been ripped off to gain access.

PC Tom Wyld said:

“The victims have had a large number of high value items taken from their home address.

“The equipment is used daily for work and its theft will affect their ability to do provide a service for their customers.

“If you have seen anyone behaving suspiciously in the area, please call 101 quoting 44190266105. 

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

For crime prevention advice, please go to the Website.

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 2nd August, 2019 1:06pm

By

