High value tools stolen from property in Shorwell: Police launch appeal for information

We’re appealing for information after tools were stolen during a burglary in Shorwell.

Sometime overnight on Monday 10th February, approximately £1,000 worth of items including a Festool SDS cordless drill, a Dewalt cordless nail gun and a 100 volt Mafell jigsaw were stolen from a carpentry business.

Did you see the vehicle?

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle parked in the small car park at the bottom of Shorwell Shute between 7.30pm on 10th February and 7.30am on 11th February.

Do you have a description of the vehicle, or perhaps you drove past and captured it on dashcam?

In addition, please let us know if anyone offers you items of this description for sale in suspicious circumstances.

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wight Rural West team on 101, quoting 44200052924.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0