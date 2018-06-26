Isle of Wight NHS Trust is aware that a number of cases of diarrhoea and vomiting are circulating in the community.

In addition several patients admitted to St Mary’s have developed diarrhoea and vomiting due to a viral gastroenteritis in recent days.

Highly contagious

Diarrhoea and vomiting (D&V) is highly contagious. Anyone who has had symptoms is asked not to visit the hospital, other health care facilities or other places where people are vulnerable e.g. residential care and nursing homes.

Therefore we would like to remind visitors to the hospital or other care facilities (nursing & residential care homes, patients being treated at home, GP surgeries, etc.) that it is vitally important for those who have been unwell with vomiting and/or diarrhoea recently, especially if they have had these symptoms in the past 48 hours, to stop visiting patients, relative or friends whether they be in hospital, nursing or residential care homes or their own home.

Wet, soap, wash, rinse, dry

Karen Robinson, Consultant Nurse in Infection Prevention and Control at Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“Members of the public who have had diarrhoea and vomiting (D&V) should not be visiting unless they have been clear of the symptoms for at least 48 hours. Hand washing is the effective counter measure for D&V. “Everyone visiting the hospital or other healthcare facility for any reason is encouraged to make use of the hand washing facilities and hand gel. “This is not only to protect patients who are vulnerable, but also our staff who are needed to deliver our services.”

Advice

Good hygiene is important during outbreaks of diarrhoea and vomiting. Please note the following recommendations:

If you do have to visit the hospital for any reason please make use of the hand gel and hand washing facilities provided. The affected ward is identifiable by public notices displayed in that area.

Good hygiene is important during outbreaks of diarrhoea and vomiting as it is highly contagious. To prevent becoming infected it is very important to wash your hands with soap and water after you have been around someone who is ill.

Thorough cleaning of hard surfaces with a bleach solution, paying particular attention to the toilet and toilet area will help to reduce the spread of the virus.

Keeping hydrated and drinking plenty of fluids is very important, particularly for the elderly and the very young who are most at risk. If the symptoms persist, telephone NHS 111. Further details of symptoms are available on the NHS Choices website www.nhs.uk.

