Hipshakers who braved Storm Dennis helped raise £600 for Kissypuppy

Island Games Athletes handed over a cheque for £595 to Aaron Rolf of KissyPuppy from the Hipshaker event held at Lower Hyde last month.

Storm Dennis did not put off over 300 people, who enjoyed the return of the ever popular Hipshaker DJs, supported by live music from the fabulous Butterfly Collective.

Ticket sales profits were shared equally with the Island Games athletics team.

Image: Left to right – Ben Holdsworth, Lucy Drover, Nick Groocock (TM), Aaron Rolf, Eden Canning and Maisey Maisie Witty